FGCU faces W. Michigan

Western Michigan (1-3) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast hosts Western Michigan in an early season matchup. Western Michigan came up short in a 109-61 game at Iowa on Monday. Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 67-66 home win over Rhode Island on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida Gulf Coast’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has averaged 20.5 points while Cyrus Largie has put up 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Broncos, Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 18 points while Mack Smith has put up 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.LOVE FOR LAMAR: Norman has connected on 46.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 31 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Florida Gulf Coast has 53 assists on 84 field goals (63.1 percent) over its past three games while Western Michigan has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

