Fernandes beats buzzer, UMass rallies past Rutgers 85-83

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving UMass a stunning 85-83 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

After Paul Mulcahy scored in the paint to give Rutgers an 83-82 lead with 5 seconds remaining, UMass inbounded to Fernandes in the backcourt. He brought the ball up the left side, calmly pulled up from about 25-feet and buried the winning jumper as UMass players stormed the court to celebrate.

UMass trailed by 15 near the 9-minute mark of the second half and by eight with 4:45 to go. A personal five-point run by Trent Buttrick helped close the gap further and, with 17 seconds left, Fernandes made two free throws for UMass’s first lead of the game, 82-81.

C.J. Kelly led the Minutemen with 24 points, which included 5 of 7 3-pointers. UMass (5-3) was 16 of 32 from 3-point distance. Fernandes had 16 points and 11 assists.

Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Caleb McConnell had nine assists and six steals. Six players scored in double figures for Rutgers (3-3).

