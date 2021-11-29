FDU plays Manhattan

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-5) vs. Manhattan (4-1) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays host…

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-5) vs. Manhattan (4-1)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays host to Fairleigh Dickinson in an early season matchup. Manhattan beat Liberty by 16 points in Kissimmee on Nov. 20, while Fairleigh Dickinson fell 89-79 at Princeton on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Manhattan’s Elijah Buchanan has averaged 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Jose Perez has put up 9.4 points and 7.6 assists. For the Knights, Brandon Rush has averaged 14.4 points while Devon Dunn has put up 11.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Perez has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 60.4 points per game and allowed 82.6 over its five-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 35 assists on 69 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jaspers 29th among Division I teams. The Fairleigh Dickinson offense has averaged 60.4 points through five games (ranked 229th, nationally).

