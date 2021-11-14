CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
FAMU goes for first win vs LeMoyne-Owen

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

LeMoyne-Owen vs. Florida A&M (0-1)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers will be taking on the Magicians of Division II LeMoyne-Owen. Florida A&M lost 67-57 at Kansas State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Rattlers offense scored 66 points per contest in those seven contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

