FAMU goes for first win vs LeMoyne-Owen

LeMoyne-Owen vs. Florida A&M (0-1)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers will be taking on the Magicians of Division II LeMoyne-Owen. Florida A&M lost 67-57 at Kansas State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Rattlers offense scored 66 points per contest in those seven contests.

