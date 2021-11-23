THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Home » College Basketball » FAMU faces UTEP

FAMU faces UTEP

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UTEP (3-2)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and UTEP look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a big loss in their last game. UTEP lost 52-40 at home to UC Riverside on Monday, while Florida A&M came up short in an 86-59 game at Miami on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Souley Boum, Tydus Verhoeven and Alfred Hollins have collectively scored 35 percent of UTEP’s points this season. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, DJ Jones, Jamir Williams and Kamron Reaves have combined to account for 62 percent of all Florida A&M scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Randolph has had his hand in 49 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Randolph has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 70.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up