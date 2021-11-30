CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | A New Variant & Mask Confusion | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » FAMU battles Fort Valley State

FAMU battles Fort Valley State

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fort Valley State vs. Florida A&M (1-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers are set to battle the Wildcats of Division II Fort Valley State. Florida A&M lost 60-49 on the road to UC Riverside in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: MJ Randolph has averaged 17.6 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists this year for Florida A&M. Complementing Randolph is DJ Jones, who is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rattlers put up 66 points per contest across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up