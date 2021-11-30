FAMU battles Fort Valley State

Fort Valley State vs. Florida A&M (1-4) Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida…

Fort Valley State vs. Florida A&M (1-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers are set to battle the Wildcats of Division II Fort Valley State. Florida A&M lost 60-49 on the road to UC Riverside in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: MJ Randolph has averaged 17.6 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists this year for Florida A&M. Complementing Randolph is DJ Jones, who is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rattlers put up 66 points per contest across those seven games.

