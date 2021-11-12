Fairfield visits BC

Fairfield (0-1) vs. Boston College (1-0) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Fairfield (0-1) vs. Boston College (1-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Fairfield in an early season matchup. Fairfield fell 80-73 at Providence in its last outing. Boston College is coming off a 73-57 win at home against Dartmouth in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield went 0-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Stags gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 61 per contest. Boston College went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.2 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.

