CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fairfield visits BC

Fairfield visits BC

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfield (0-1) vs. Boston College (1-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Fairfield in an early season matchup. Fairfield fell 80-73 at Providence in its last outing. Boston College is coming off a 73-57 win at home against Dartmouth in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield went 0-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Stags gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 61 per contest. Boston College went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.2 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up