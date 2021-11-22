Stony Brook (0-2) vs. Fairfield (2-2) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook (0-2) vs. Fairfield (2-2)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Stony Brook in an early season matchup. Stony Brook fell short in an 88-59 game at Kansas on Thursday. Fairfield is coming off a 71-61 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield’s Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik and Jesus Cruz have combined to account for 41 percent of all Stags scoring this season.GIFTED GREENE: Tykei Greene has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

