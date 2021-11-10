CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to become permanent? | Latest vaccine numbers
Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 80-60

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 9:25 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion rolled past Virginia Wesleyan 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Ezikpe made 10 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion. Jaylin Hunter added 12 points. Mekhi Long had eight rebounds.

Tim Fisher had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Marlins. Corey Pelham added 10 points and Miles Wallace had seven rebounds.

