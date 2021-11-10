CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
EWU plays UC Davis

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Eastern Washington (0-1) vs. UC Davis (1-0)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington squares up against UC Davis in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Eagles gave up 76.6 points per game while scoring 69.2 per contest. UC Davis went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 75.3 points and giving up 76 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

