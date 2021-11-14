CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
EWU goes for first win vs Walla Walla University

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Walla Walla University vs. Eastern Washington (0-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles will be taking on the Wolves of NAIA program Walla Walla University. Eastern Washington lost 84-76 at UC Davis in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Linton Acliese III has averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds this year for Eastern Washington. Steele Venters is also a primary contributor, with 15 points per game.LONG-RANGE LINTON: Through two games, Eastern Washington’s Linton Acliese III has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 70.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 69.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

