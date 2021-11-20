CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Evee, Pierre lead Rice…

Evee, Pierre lead Rice over New Orleans 83-78

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Travis Evee had 19 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls edged past New Orleans 83-78 on Friday night.

Carl Pierre added 15 points for the Owls. Jake Lieppert chipped in 13, Max Fiedler scored 12 and Chris Mullins had 11. Fiedler also had 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Derek St. Hilaire had 21 points for the Privateers (1-3). Tyson Jackson added 16 points. Troy Green had 13 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up