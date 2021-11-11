CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Evansville plays Belmont

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Evansville (0-1) vs. Belmont (0-1)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville and Belmont look to bounce back from losses.

A YEAR AGO: Belmont earned the 72-63 victory over Evansville when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville went 2-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Purple Aces gave up 72.7 points per game while scoring 64.8 per matchup. Belmont went 5-1 in non-conference play, averaging 78.7 points and allowing 71.3 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

