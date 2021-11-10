CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Evansville goes up against IUPUI

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

IUPUI (0-1) vs. Evansville (0-1)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Evansville look to bounce back from losses. IUPUI fell short in a 56-47 game at Butler in its last outing. Evansville lost 65-43 to Cincinnati in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 1-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those one games, the Jaguars gave up 66 points per game while scoring 69 per contest. Evansville went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 72.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

