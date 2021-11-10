Evansville goes up against IUPUI

IUPUI (0-1) vs. Evansville (0-1) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Evansville look to…

IUPUI (0-1) vs. Evansville (0-1)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Evansville look to bounce back from losses. IUPUI fell short in a 56-47 game at Butler in its last outing. Evansville lost 65-43 to Cincinnati in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 1-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those one games, the Jaguars gave up 66 points per game while scoring 69 per contest. Evansville went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 72.7 per game in the process.

___

___

