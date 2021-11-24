Evansville faces Akron in Gulf Coast Showcase

Evansville (2-5) vs. Akron (2-3) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville (2-5) vs. Akron (2-3)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville is taking on Akron in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Akron lost 57-45 to App State in its most recent game, while Evansville came up short in a 58-49 game against Vermont in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Enrique Freeman has averaged a double-double (13 points and 11.4 rebounds) to lead the way for the Zips. Ali Ali is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Purple Aces are led by Jawaun Newton, who is averaging 14 points and 4.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAWAUN: Newton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Aces have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Zips. Akron has 27 assists on 73 field goals (37 percent) across its previous three contests while Evansville has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Akron has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.1 percent this year. That figure is the 25th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Evansville stands at just 17.6 percent (ranked 335th).

