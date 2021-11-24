ETSU, Kent State meet in Naples

Kent State (3-1) vs. East Tennessee State (3-2) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State (3-1) vs. East Tennessee State (3-2)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and East Tennessee State will meet in a postseason game in Naples. East Tennessee State earned a 77-76 win over Missouri State in its most recent game, while Kent State won 77-69 against George Washington in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: East Tennessee State’s David Sloan has averaged 14 points while Ledarrius Brewer has put up 11.4 points. For the Golden Flashes, Sincere Carry has averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 54.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Flashes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Kent State has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kent State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAC teams.

