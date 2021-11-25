THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » ETSU goes up against Lees-McRae

ETSU goes up against Lees-McRae

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lees-McRae vs. East Tennessee State (4-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Bobcats of Division II Lees-McRae. East Tennessee State is coming off a 57-51 win in Naples over Kent State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: David Sloan has averaged 13.7 points this year for East Tennessee State. Jordan King has complemented Sloan with 11 points per game.DAVID FROM DISTANCE: Through six games, East Tennessee State’s David Sloan has connected on 44.8 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Buccaneers put up 60.8 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up