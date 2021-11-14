CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Ertel scores 20 to…

Ertel scores 20 to carry UAB past DIII-level Rhodes 98-61

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 20 points as UAB romped past Rhodes 98-61 on Sunday.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points for UAB (3-0). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tony Toney had 14 points.

Arness Georgetown II had 12 points for the Division III-level Lynx from Memphis, Tennessee.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up