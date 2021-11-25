EKU visits WVU

Eastern Kentucky (5-1) vs. West Virginia (4-1) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky (5-1) vs. West Virginia (4-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won in their last game. West Virginia earned a 66-59 win in Charleston over Clemson on Sunday, while Eastern Kentucky won easily 82-43 at home against Eastern Illinois on Monday.

STEPPING UP: West Virginia’s Taz Sherman has averaged 19 points while Sean McNeil has put up 13 points. For the Colonels, Michael Moreno has averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Jannson Williams has put up 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Moreno has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 36 assists on 83 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: West Virginia has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31 percent of all possessions this year, the highest rate among all Division I teams.

