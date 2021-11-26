EKU pays visit to Radford

Eastern Kentucky (5-1) vs. Radford (2-4) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and Radford…

Eastern Kentucky (5-1) vs. Radford (2-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and Radford both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Radford earned a 67-54 win over William & Mary on Wednesday, while Eastern Kentucky won easily 82-43 over Eastern Illinois on Monday.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Michael Moreno is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Colonels. Jannson Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Highlanders have been led by Shaquan Jules, who is averaging nine points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Moreno has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Kentucky’s J. Williams has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 18 over the last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonels. Radford has 35 assists on 62 field goals (56.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 30th among Division I teams. Radford has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Highlanders 336th, nationally).

