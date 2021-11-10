CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
EKU battles Ohio Valley

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Ohio Valley vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division II Ohio Valley. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 93-63 home win over Georgetown (KY) in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 4-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonels scored 83.4 points per contest in those five contests.

