HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Edwards scores 22, No.…

Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past LaSalle, 74-52

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over LaSalle on Saturday.

The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.

Robyn Benton hit all three of her shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-1). Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Jada Walker added 12 points and four assists off the bench.

Kentucky shot 26 of 59 (44.1%) from the field and 8 of 19 from 3-point range.

Amy Jacobs had 10 points for LaSalle (3-3), which was held to 19-for-65 shooting from the field, including 6 of 22 from behind the arc.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up