CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Edmead scores 15 to…

Edmead scores 15 to lead Merrimack over Lehigh 55-45

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Edmead had 15 points off the bench to carry Merrimack to a 55-45 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

Mikey Watkins had 10 points and seven assists for Merrimack (3-2). Jordan Minor (4) and Ziggy Reid (3) combined to block seven shots.

Evan Taylor had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (0-4). Jeameril Wilson added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dominic Parolin grabbed 12 rebounds.

Marques Wilson, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up