THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Edert lifts St. Peter's…

Edert lifts St. Peter’s past Long Island-Brooklyn 64-62

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert registered 17 points as St. Peter’s narrowly defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 64-62 on Tuesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 10 points for St. Peter’s (1-2). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points. KC Ndefo had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Ty Flowers had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Sharks (0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to start the season. Eral Penn added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Kante had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up