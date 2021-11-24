THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Economou lifts Seattle U over Pacific Lutheran 89-40

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 1:11 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Rip Economou had a career-high 20 points as Seattle romped past Pacific Lutheran 89-40 on Tuesday night.

Economou made 6 of 8 3-pointers for the Redhawks (5-1), who won their fifth straight game. Darrion Trammell had 12 points. Joe Wall added 11 points, while Viktor Rajkovic scored 10.

Brett Williams had 11 points for the Lutes. Sean McCurdy had 10 rebounds.

