E. Michigan takes on Michigan State

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Eastern Michigan (1-1) vs. Michigan State (2-1)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and Michigan State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory in their last game. Michigan State earned a 73-52 road win over Butler on Wednesday, while Eastern Michigan walked away with a 103-98 win in overtime at home against Illinois State last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have combined to account for 42 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.MIGHTY MCBRIDE: Bryce McBride has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Eagles have averaged 29.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

