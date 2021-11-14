CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » E. Illinois hosts C. Michigan

E. Illinois hosts C. Michigan

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Michigan (0-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-2)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Eastern Illinois lost 86-44 to Saint Louis on Friday, while Central Michigan fell 99-66 at DePaul on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Jermaine Jackson Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.5 points and seven rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by CJ Lane, who is averaging nine points.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jackson has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has scored 67 points while allowing 88.5 points over its last five games. Eastern Illinois has managed 50 points and given up 83 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up