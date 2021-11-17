E. Illinois goes for first win vs Rockford University

Rockford University vs. Eastern Illinois (0-3) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Illinois Panthers…

Rockford University vs. Eastern Illinois (0-3)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to battle the Regents of Division III Rockford University. Eastern Illinois lost 62-61 loss at home to Central Michigan in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Kejuan Clements has averaged 5.7 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Clements is Rodolfo Rufino Bolis, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLEMENTS: Through three games, the Panthers’ Kejuan Clements has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois went 3-4 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Panthers scored 72.6 points per contest across those seven contests.

