E. Illinois faces Albany

Eastern Illinois (1-4) vs. Albany (0-5)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Albany look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a big road loss this past Monday. Albany lost 86-61 to Kentucky, while Eastern Illinois came up short in an 82-43 game at Eastern Kentucky.

LEADING THE WAY: De’Vondre Perry is putting up 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti has complemented Perry and is putting up 10.8 points per game. The Panthers are led by Kejuan Clements, who is averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists.CLUTCH CLEMENTS: Clements has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Great Danes. Albany has 24 assists on 65 field goals (36.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Eastern Illinois has assists on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Illinois has held opposing teams to 41.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams.

