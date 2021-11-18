CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Duquesne, Northeastern meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Northeastern (1-2) vs. Duquesne (1-2)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Duquesne are set to collide in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Northeastern snuck past Boston University by one point on Tuesday, while Duquesne is coming off of a 63-59 loss to Weber State on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chris Doherty is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points per game. The Dukes have been led by Kevin Easley Jr., who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.EXCELLENT EASLEY JR.: Easley has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Dukes have averaged 14.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

