Duquesne hosts Weber State

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne squares off against Weber State in an early season matchup. Weber State blew out Western Colorado by 40 on Tuesday. Duquesne lost 73-63 to Hofstra on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EFFICIENT EASLEY JR.: Kevin Easley Jr. has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Wildcats gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 75.5 per outing. Duquesne went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

