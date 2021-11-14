CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Duquesne hosts Weber State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Weber State (1-0) vs. Duquesne (1-1)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne squares off against Weber State in an early season matchup. Weber State blew out Western Colorado by 40 on Tuesday. Duquesne lost 73-63 to Hofstra on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EFFICIENT EASLEY JR.: Kevin Easley Jr. has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Wildcats gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 75.5 per outing. Duquesne went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

