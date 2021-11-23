THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast over Rhode Island 67-66

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:14 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 26 points and sank a free throw with 3 seconds left to lift Florida Gulf Coast over Rhode Island 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Catto pitched in with 14 points for the Eagles (3-2).

Makhel Mitchell had 16 points for the Rams (4-2). He missed a 3 at the buzzer. Antwan Walker added 13 points, while Makhi Mitchell scored 12.

