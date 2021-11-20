CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Drexel faces Tulane in Nassau

Drexel faces Tulane in Nassau

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Drexel (2-1) vs. Tulane (1-2)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel is set to face Tulane in a postseason game in Nassau. Drexel snuck past Saint Joseph’s by three points in its last outing, while Tulane is coming off of a 59-54 loss to Florida State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Melik Martin have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Dragons scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Cook has made or assisted on 57 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Dragons have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

