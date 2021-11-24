Drexel faces JSU in Nassau

Drexel (3-2) vs. Jacksonville State (1-3) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Drexel (3-2) vs. Jacksonville State (1-3)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Jacksonville State will take the floor in a postseason game in Nassau. Drexel beat Charlotte by 12 on Tuesday, while Jacksonville State fell to Valparaiso on Monday, 78-70.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Melik Martin have combined to account for 50 percent of all Dragons points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Darian Adams has accounted for 45 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dragons. Jacksonville State has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Drexel has assists on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drexel offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Jacksonville State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.