CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over…

Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over Knox 75-37

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 75-37 win over Knox on Monday night.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2). Desmond Polk added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

Duane Goodman had 10 points for the Prairie Fire.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up