Dixie St., Texas State meet in Northridge

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Texas State (1-2) vs. Dixie St. (1-1)

, Matadome, Northridge, California; Friday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and Dixie St. are set to square off in a postseason game in Northridge. Dixie St. won against Southern Utah 83-76 on Friday, while Texas State came up short in a 79-60 game to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Mason Harrell and Shelby Adams have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Dixie St. offense has averaged 77.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Trailblazers 26th nationally. Texas State has not been as opportunistic as the Trailblazers and is averaging only 63.6 possessions per game (ranked 312th).

