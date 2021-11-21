CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Dixie St. faces tough test vs No. 25 USC

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Dixie St. (1-3) vs. No. 25 Southern California (3-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Dixie St.. Dixie St. has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California remains No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Florida Gulf Coast last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern California’s Chevez Goodwin, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White have combined to score 37 percent of all Trojans points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Gooden has had his hand in 41 percent of all Dixie St. field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-lowest rate in the country. The Dixie St. defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 264th among Division I teams).

