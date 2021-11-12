CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ohio Wesleyan 101-60

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:50 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 20 points, making four of seven 3-pointers, as Bowling Green easily beat Ohio Wesleyan 101-60 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for Bowling Green (1-1). Myron Gordon added 13 points. Gabe O’Neal had 12 points and six Falcons in all reached double figures.

It was the first time since November, 2020 that Bowling Green scored at least 100 points.

Henry Hinkle scored 10 points for the Battling Bishops of Division III. Jack Clement and Tony Carter had 8 points each.

