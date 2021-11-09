DePaul welcomes Coppin State in 2021-22 season opener

Coppin State (0-0) vs. DePaul (0-0) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins its 2021-22 campaign…

Coppin State (0-0) vs. DePaul (0-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Coppin State Eagles. Coppin State went 9-13 last year, while DePaul ended up 5-14.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul limited its two non-conference opponents to an average of just 65 points per game last year. The Blue Demons offense put up 84 points per contest on their way to a 2-0 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Coppin State went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season.

