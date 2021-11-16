CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
DeJulius lifts Cincinnati over Alabama A&M 89-66

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 9:33 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 21 points as Cincinnati rolled past Alabama A&M 89-66 on Tuesday night.

Mike Saunders Jr. had 14 points for Cincinnati (3-0). Ody Oguama added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport had 12 points.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-2). Garrett Hicks added 11 points and Eric Lee had six rebounds.

