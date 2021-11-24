THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Deing scores 26 to lead UTSA over Lamar 79-73

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:44 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 on Wednesday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany added 13 points apiece for UTSA (4-3).

Davion Buster had 22 points for the Cardinals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 17 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points.

