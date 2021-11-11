CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Defending NCAA champion Stanford…

Defending NCAA champion Stanford routs Morgan State 91-36

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 on Thursday in its season opener.

Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.

Adia Brisker scored 22 points for Morgan State (0-2).

NO. 7 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 54

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja’mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor beat Texas-Arlington.

Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime.

Starr Jacobs scored 14 points, all in the first half for the Lady Mavs in their opener.

NO. 9 IOWA 91, SAMFORD 54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and Iowa routed Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.

Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal.

Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up