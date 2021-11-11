Defending NCAA champion Stanford routs Morgan State 91-36

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 on Thursday in its season opener.
Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.
Adia Brisker scored 22 points for Morgan State (0-2).
NO. 7 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 54
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja’mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor beat Texas-Arlington.
Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime.
Starr Jacobs scored 14 points, all in the first half for the Lady Mavs in their opener.
NO. 9 IOWA 91, SAMFORD 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and Iowa routed Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.
Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal.
Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.