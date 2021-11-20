CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Deen, Williams lift Troy past UT Martin 80-67

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:57 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Duke Deen had 17 points as Troy defeated UT Martin 80-67 on Saturday.

Desmond Williams added 16 points for the Trojans, while Efe Odigie chipped in 15.

Zay Williams had 11 rebounds for Troy (3-2).

KJ Simon had 15 points for the Skyhawks (1-3). KK Curry added 12 points. Koby Jeffries had 11 points.

