CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » De La Rosa leads…

De La Rosa leads Columbia past Binghamton 85-77 in OT

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 21 points as Columbia topped Binghamton 85-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Josh Odunowo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Columbia (1-2). Noah Robledo added 14 points. Zavian McLean had 13 points.

Liam Murphy, who led the Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 29 points for the Bearcats (1-2). George Tinsley added 14 points and five assists. John McGriff had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up