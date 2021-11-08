CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Dayton gets 2021-22 campaign underway against UIC

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Illinois-Chicago (0-0) vs. Dayton (0-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton opens its season by hosting the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Illinois-Chicago went 9-13 last year, while Dayton ended up 14-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Illinois-Chicago went 3-2 against schools outside its conference, while Dayton went 4-2 in such games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

