Home » College Basketball » Daye scores 19 to…

Daye scores 19 to carry Fordham past Akron 63-43

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 7:38 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had 19 points as Fordham romped past Akron 63-43 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Daye made 8 of 10 free throws.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Fordham (3-2). Kyle Rose added seven rebounds and Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds for the Zips (2-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

