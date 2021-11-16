CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Davis scores 28 to carry Vermont past Worcester Tech 81-48

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:14 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had a career-high 28 points as Vermont easily beat Worcester Tech 81-48 on Tuesday night.

Kam Gibson had 11 points for Vermont (2-1). Justin Mazzulla added 10 points. Isaiah Powell had nine rebounds.

John Lowther had 14 points for the Engineers. John Adams added 11 points.

