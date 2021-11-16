CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Davis leads Kent State over Oberlin College 84-38

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:10 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs and Sincere Carry each scored 14 points, VonCameron Davis tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent State beat Oberlin College 84-38 on Tuesday night.

Cli’ron Hornbeak had 10 points for Kent State (1-1).

Dimitrije Radusinovic had 12 points for the Yeomen.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

