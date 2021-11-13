CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Davis leads Jacksonville past NC A&T 63-54

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:19 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 18 points as Jacksonville topped North Carolina A&T 63-54 on Saturday.

Mike Marsh had 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0). Bryce Workman added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.

David Beatty had 12 points for the Aggies (0-2). Kameron Langley added 12 points and five steals. Harry Morrice had three blocks.

