Davis carries Vermont past Yale 61-53

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 7:12 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis posted 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Vermont defeated Yale 61-53 on Friday.

Ben Shungu had 13 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (3-1). Isaiah Powell added seven rebounds. Robin Duncan had six rebounds.

Azar Swain had 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Gabbidon added seven rebounds as did August Mahoney.

